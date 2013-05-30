UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 30 Image sensor maker OmniVision Technologies Inc reported fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates as demand for its products grew.
Net income rose to $8.9 million, or 17 cents per share, from $2.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 31 cents per share
Revenue rose 54 percent to $336.2 million for the quarter ended April 30.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $318.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
OmniVision shares were up about 16 percent at $17.96 in after-market trade. They had closed at $15.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.