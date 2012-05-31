UPDATE 3-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.16-$0.27 vs est $0.29
* Sees Q1 revenue $235-$255 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 vs est $0.22
* Q4 revenue slips 15 pct to $218.5 mln
* Shares fall 5 pct in after-market trade (Adds outlook, analysts estimates, updates share movement)
May 31 Image sensor maker OmniVision Technologies Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast weak earnings for the current quarter, as inventory write-downs dented its gross margins.
OmniVision shares were down 5 percent at $15.40 in after-market trade, after closing at $16.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
The company -- which makes back-lit image sensors for most Apple Inc products and for Motorola's Droid series of handsets -- has faced intensifying competition in recent times as several companies, including Sony Corp, launched similar sensors.
OmniVision's stock price has halved since last July as it lost a major contract to supply image sensors for Apple Inc's latest phone iPhone 4s to Sony.
The company -- which pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of a chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera -- forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents to 27 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects first-quarter revenue of $235 million to $255 million, while analysts are expecting $219.2 million.
OmniVision's net income for the fourth quarter was $2.7 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $34 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $218.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $205.4 million.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter fell to 22.5 percent, from 30.7 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Banks prospects have improved in region By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities markets. The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global equities in the past weeks as new U.S. President Donald T
* Black Stone Minerals LP - expects farmout agreement to reduce its capital obligations by approximately $35 million in 2017