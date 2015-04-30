April 30 OmniVision Technologies Inc, a maker of chips for smartphone and tablet cameras, agreed to be taken private by a group of Chinese investors for about $1.9 billion in cash.

Chinese private equity firms Hua Capital Management Co Ltd, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd and GoldStone Investment Co Ltd will pay $29.75 per share for the company, a premium of 12 percent to the stock's Wednesday close on the Nasadaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)