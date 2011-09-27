* Q3 adj EPS $0.09 vs est $0.05
* Q3 rev $331.1 mln vs est $310 mln
* Shares up 21 pct after market close
Sept 27 U.S. chemicals company Omnova Solutions
Inc's third-quarter profit fell 88 percent but beat
analysts' estimates, helped by expansion of its performance
chemicals business to fast-growing countries like India and
China.
The Fairlawn, Ohio-based company's shares were up 21 percent
at $4.36 in after-market trading on Tuesday.
June-August net profit was $0.4 million, or 1 cent a share,
down from $3.5 million, or 8 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $331.1 million. Sales at its
performance chemicals business jumped 73 percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 5 cents a
share, on revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
