* Q3 adj EPS $0.09 vs est $0.05

* Q3 rev $331.1 mln vs est $310 mln

* Shares up 21 pct after market close (Follows alerts)

Sept 27 U.S. chemicals company Omnova Solutions Inc's third-quarter profit fell 88 percent but beat analysts' estimates, helped by expansion of its performance chemicals business to fast-growing countries like India and China.

The Fairlawn, Ohio-based company's shares were up 21 percent at $4.36 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

June-August net profit was $0.4 million, or 1 cent a share, down from $3.5 million, or 8 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $331.1 million. Sales at its performance chemicals business jumped 73 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 5 cents a share, on revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)