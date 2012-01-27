* Q4 adj shr $0.14 vs est $0.07

* Q4 rev $301.4 mln vs est $285.3 mln

* Shares up 8 percent (Follows alerts)

Jan 27 U.S. chemicals company Omnova Solutions Inc swung to a loss after ten straight quarters of profit, but exceeded analysts' expectations on higher sales at its performance chemicals business.

The Fairlawn, Ohio-based company's shares were up 4 percent at $5.69 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They had shot up to $5.92 earlier in the session.

For September-November, Omnova posted a loss of $10.4 million, or 23 cent a share, compared to a profit of $85 million, or $1.80 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time costs related to discontinued operations, the company earned 14 cents a share.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $301.4 million.

Sales at its performance chemicals business jumped 83 percent, boosted by contribution from French chemicals maker Eliokem International which Omnova bought in 2010.

Analysts expected earnings of 7 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $285.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)