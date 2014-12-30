VIENNA Dec 30 Austrian petrochemical group Borealis is to appeal a request by the Finnish tax authorities to pay 281.7 million euros ($342 million) following a "re-assessment decision" regarding the 2008 tax year, Borealis said in a statement late on Monday.

Borealis said pending the outcome of the appeal it would ask for a suspension of payment, which comprises taxes, late payment interest and penalties claimed by Finnish tax authorities and which Borealis said were unjustified.

Abu Dhabi's IPIC sovereign wealth fund owns 64 percent of Borealis with Austrian oil and gas group OMV holding the rest.

A company spokeswoman declined to give further comment beyond the statement, when asked about possible effects on profit. An OMV spokesman declined to comment.

Borealis made a net profit of 423 million euros in 2013, according to its website.

"The amount claimed, if in fact due, would not have a material adverse impact on Borealis' ability to conduct its business operations, including its payment obligations," Borealis said in the statement.

OMV shares were down 1.24 percent by 1100 GMT, while a European oil and gas index fell 1.74 percent.

($1 = 0.8240 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)