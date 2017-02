VIENNA Nov 9 Austrian energy group OMV has been awarded exploration blocks and partial blocks in five prospective licenses at the latest British offshore licensing round, it said on Friday.

"All licenses are in OMV's core area West of Shetlands, two of which are operated by OMV, one by Dana Petroleum, one by Nexen and one by Statoil," it said in a statement, adding OMV was awarded all the blocks for which it had applied.