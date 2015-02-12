VIENNA Feb 12 Former Wintershall manager Bernhard Schmidt tops a short list of potential chief executives for OMV drawn up by headhunting firm Korn Ferry, Format magazine reported on Thursday.

Current CEO Gerhard Roiss is due to leave at mid-year, two years ahead of schedule, as part of a management shakeup at the Austrian energy group.

Schmidt, former head of exploration and production (E&P) at Wintershall, is now a partner at Petroleum Equity, a U.K. private equity group.

"I trust myself to do it but there are lots of framework conditions and construction sites to clarify," the magazine quoted him as saying in an advance summary of a story to be published on Friday.

Schmidt was not immediately available for comment. OMV declined to comment. A spokesman for state holding company OIAG, which is OMV's biggest shareholder, said: "This is a decision for OMV's independent supervisory board."

Others on the list include Peter Reichetseder, an Austrian engineer and former E.ON group executive, and former Wien Energie chief Mark Hall, the magazine said.

In the running to be new head of E&P at OMV were OMV managers Erwin Kroell and Georg Wachtel plus another unnamed internal candidate who got good marks for revamping its Petrom business, the magazine also said. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber. Editing by Jane Merriman)