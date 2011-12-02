VIENNA Dec 2 VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV's output from Libya has reached half the level it was before the unrest that toppled Muammar Gaddafi halted production, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said.

"At moment we are at 50 percent of the pre-war level," or at around 17,000 barrels per day, he told reporters on Friday, reiterating his view that it would take 12-15 months from the end of hostilities to restore full output.

Libya accounted for a tenth of OMV's output before the war.

Output in Yemen remains shut given the damage to pipelines there, he said, saying "the political situation there remains very difficult".

Roiss provided no new details about the status of the Nabucco pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian gas to western Europe, saying its future was largely out of OMV's hands given the geopolitical factors at play.

"Nabucco is not a central element of our strategy," he added, saying the important thing was getting gas from the Caspian region to customers in OMV's markets rather than which pipeline got used for this.

"We are very interested in Nabucco," he said. "Any pipeline that ends in (Austrian gas terminal) Baumgartern is important for our country, for Europe," he said.

Nabucco's shareholders are OMV, Germany's RWE , Hungary's MOL, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber)