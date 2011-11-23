VIENNA Nov 23 Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday it had signed up for 1.68 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of syndicated loans to replace existing credit lines.

OMV and its Romanian unit Petrom set up syndicated revolving credit facilities of 750 million euros and 930 million euros respectively, OMV said.

The new papers will replace existing facilities maturing in 2012.

"Both facilities, launched at a volume of 750 million euros each, were substantially oversubscribed which demonstrates the group's ability to secure funding under challenging market circumstances," OMV said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)