VIENNA Nov 23 Austrian oil and gas group
OMV said on Wednesday it had signed up for 1.68
billion euros ($2.3 billion) of syndicated loans to replace
existing credit lines.
OMV and its Romanian unit Petrom set up syndicated revolving
credit facilities of 750 million euros and 930 million euros
respectively, OMV said.
The new papers will replace existing facilities maturing in
2012.
"Both facilities, launched at a volume of 750 million euros
each, were substantially oversubscribed which demonstrates the
group's ability to secure funding under challenging market
circumstances," OMV said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)