* New loans replace existing loans maturing 2012

* Says new facilities were "substantially oversubscribed"

* Money to be used for general corporate purposes (Adds bookrunners, details on loans)

VIENNA, Nov 23 Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday it had signed up for 1.68 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of syndicated loans to replace existing credit lines Maturing in 2012.

OMV and its Romanian unit Petrom set up syndicated revolving credit facilities of 750 million euros and 930 million euros, respectively, OMV said.

"Both facilities, launched at a volume of 750 million euros each, were substantially oversubscribed, which demonstrates the group's ability to secure funding under challenging market circumstances," Vienna-based OMV said in a statement.

It said the money would be used for general corporate purposes. The OMV loan is for five years, and the Petrom one runs for three. Both include an option to be extended for a further two years, OMV said.

The bookrunners and lead managers for the OMV loan were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Raiffeisen Bank International, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

BNP Paribas, Brd - Groupe Soceiete Generale S.A, Citi, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit handled the Petrom deal. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Will Waterman)