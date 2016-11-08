VIENNA Nov 8 Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its OMV UK unit to Britain's Siccar Point Energy in a deal worth up to $1 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, but would be effective from Jan. 1 this year. The transaction, which is pending regulatory approval, would at current exchange rates shave 350 million euros ($385.77 million) off OMV's overall earnings before interest and tax, it said. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)