VIENNA Feb 22 An offshore Black Sea well
jointly owned by ExxonMobil and OMV's Petrom
unit has discovered what could be the biggest gas find in OMV's
history, OMV Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told reporters on
Wednesday.
Operated by ExxonMobil, the Domino-1 well is the first deep
water exploration well in Romanian waters and is located in the
Neptun Block, 170 km offshore.
"The exploration well encountered 70.7 meters of net gas
pay, resulting in a preliminary estimate for the accumulation
ranging from 1.5 to 3 trillion cubic feet (42 to 84 billion
cubic metres)," a statement said.
OMV officials said they would consult with ExxonMobil on the
next steps and production could begin around the end of the
decade.
