VIENNA Feb 6 Austrian energy group OMV named Hans-Peter Floren, 50, on Monday as head of its gas and power division.

Floren, a German national, most recently worked as a board member of E.ON Ruhrgas AG and of E.ON Energy Trading SE, it said in a statement.

He replaces Werner Auli, who stepped down at the end of last year for health reasons.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)