VIENNA/DAKAR Dec 18 Austrian oil and gas company OMV has agreed to start exploration in Gabon ahead of a major drilling programme in the country, building its position in sub-Saharan Africa after acquiring an interest in Madagascar this year.

Central Africa's Gabon has attracted significant interest in its oil and gas sector in recent months following a Total discovery in deep waters in August.

The country, once an OPEC member, hopes that drilling beneath a layer of crust on the ocean bed known as "pre-salt", will help it double output to 500,000 barrels per day.

"These projects are the basis for long-term growth in the region," Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said in a statement on Wednesday.

OMV's partner will be Ophir Energy, a London-listed exploration company, OMV said on Wednesday. Ophir was the top winner in a Gabon licensing round announced in late October, winning four of the 13 oil and gas blocks allocated.

"(Ophir) is bringing in a partner who will share in the costs and therefore risks of drilling these pre-salt wells, ahead of the 2014 drilling campaign," said Martin Kelly, Wood Mackenzie's head of upstream research.

Ophir said the agreement, known as a "farm-in", will give OMV a 30 percent stake in the Manga and Gnondo blocks.

It will also take a 10 percent stake in the Mbeli and Ntsina blocks.