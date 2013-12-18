* Gabon about to start major offshore drilling campaign
* OMV CEO says plans further growth in Africa
VIENNA/DAKAR Dec 18 Austrian oil and gas
company OMV has agreed to start exploration in Gabon
ahead of a major drilling programme in the country, building its
position in sub-Saharan Africa after acquiring an interest in
Madagascar this year.
Central Africa's Gabon has attracted significant interest in
its oil and gas sector in recent months following a Total
discovery in deep waters in August.
The country, once an OPEC member, hopes that drilling
beneath a layer of crust on the ocean bed known as "pre-salt",
will help it double output to 500,000 barrels per day.
"These projects are the basis for long-term growth in the
region," Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said in a statement on
Wednesday.
OMV's partner will be Ophir Energy, a London-listed
exploration company, OMV said on Wednesday. Ophir was the top
winner in a Gabon licensing round announced in late October,
winning four of the 13 oil and gas blocks allocated.
"(Ophir) is bringing in a partner who will share in the
costs and therefore risks of drilling these pre-salt wells,
ahead of the 2014 drilling campaign," said Martin Kelly, Wood
Mackenzie's head of upstream research.
Ophir said the agreement, known as a "farm-in", will give
OMV a 30 percent stake in the Manga and Gnondo blocks.
It will also take a 10 percent stake in the Mbeli and Ntsina
blocks.