VIENNA, Jan 28 Austrian energy group OMV
and Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom
have agreed to amend a long-term contract for gas supplies, OMV
said on Wednesday without disclosing details.
It said the changes put the contract "on a new footing that
reflects changing market conditions".
Crude oil prices have fallen more than 50 percent
since last June while day-ahead gas prices in
Britain, one of Europe's most traded markets, are off 25 percent
since November.
A source familiar with the matter said the new deal was
based on spot market prices. The partners had already agreed in
late 2013 an interim deal to amend terms of a contract that
originally indexed gas prices to oil prices.
Alexander Medvedev, deputy head of Gazprom's management
committee, and OMV Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss signed the
amendment at a meeting in Vienna, OMV said in a statement.
"Today, Gazprom and OMV have taken an important step to
secure long-term gas supplies to Austria. When signing the
document, both partners also underlined the role of Baumgarten
as an essential hub for Russian gas exports," Roiss said,
referring to the Baumgarten terminal outside Vienna.
OMV shares were down 1 percent by 1314 GMT.
OMV has been buying natural gas from Russia since 1968. The
current deal runs until 2027. OMV unit EconGas, in which OMV
holds a 64.3 percent stake, is the counterparty in the contract.
Commercial ties with Russia are a sensitive topic given
sanctions that the European Union and the United States have
imposed on Moscow over its alleged support of pro=Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Neutral Austria has supported EU sanctions but Social
Democrat Chancellor Werner Faymann reiterated on Tuesday he
opposed tightening measures unless they target individuals
linked to the fighting in Ukraine.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited Austria in June, when
OMV and Gazprom clinched a deal to extend the now-defunct South
Stream gas pipeline to Austria.
