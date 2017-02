VIENNA, Sept 22 Austrian energy group OMV has no plans to place major strategic hedges, finance director David Davies told an investor presentation on Thursday.

"We have a number of short-term hedge positions of a minor nature but in terms of strategic hedges on both the commodities and in terms of currencies we have no hedges in place and no immediate plan to place any hedges," he said in the webcast presentation from Istanbul. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)