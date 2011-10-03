(Removes references in first paragraph and headline to Italy, which OMV exited in 2010; also adds context in third paragraph)

PRAGUE Oct 3 Austrian oil and gas group OMV is considering selling its refineries and filling stations in some eastern European countries and using the revenues to boost its more profitable natural gas production unit, Czech TV station CT24 reported.

The east European countries include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, CT24 said.

The company said last month it wants to divest 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of refining and marketing assets by 2014 to allow it to focus on its more profitable exploration and production business.

An OMV spokesman would not comment directly on the Czech reports.

"As part of OMV's corporate strategy and due to a very challenging market environment, OMV has decided to screen its Refining & Marketing portfolio for optimization," he said.

"This is necessary to guarantee R&M to remain an important part of OMV's future business. As there are no final decisions taken, which Refining & Marketing assets will be divested, we do not comment on any market rumors."

The value of the filling station network in the Czech Republic alone is estimated at 4 billion crowns ($217.1 million), the TV station said. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) ($ = 18.421 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)