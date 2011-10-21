OSLO Oct 21 Austrian oil and gas group OMV
has agreed to buy Norwegian Noreco's 20
percent stake in a gas discovery on Haltenbanken in the
Norwegian Sea for 180 million Norwegian crowns ($32 million).
Noreco said in a statement the discovery is estimated to
contain between 5 and 18 billion standard cubic metres of
recoverable gas.
Other stakeholders in the discovery are RWE with a
40 percent stake while Edison International and Maersk
Oil (MAERSKb.CO) owns 20 percent each.
($1 = 5.633 Norwegian Crowns)
