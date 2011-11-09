* Adjusted net profit 233 mln euros vs 259 mln forecast
* Libya and Yemen weigh on results
* Shares fall 3.9 pct, underperform oil sector index
By Sylvia Westall
VIENNA, Nov 9 Turmoil in Libya and Yemen ate
into earnings at oil and gas group OMV in the third
quarter and it was impossible to predict when production will
normalise, the Austrian company said on Wednesday.
OMV said last month it could take up to two years for its
Libyan output to reach pre-war levels when it accounted for a
tenth of OMV's 318,000 barrel total daily production.
But on Wednesday executives stressed that they could not
give a firm forecast because the security situation in both
Libya and Yemen was so unclear.
"On Libya, I really don't have any concrete information on
which to base anything that I could feel remotely confident
with," Chief Financial Officer David Davies told a conference
call.
OMV shares slipped 4 percent to 24.29 euros by 1315 GMT,
underperforming the sector index which was down 1.4
percent.
Davies said OMV officials including CEO Gerhard Roiss
visited the North African country a few weeks ago and made
contact with Libyan officials but had not been able to travel to
the oil fields.
"We really have only piecemeal information on what the
situation out in the fields is like. We are encouraged broadly
by what we hear. We understand that production is occurring
intermittently at various of the assets," he said.
In Yemen it was difficult to predict when production would
recover because of renewed damage to an export pipeline, Davies
said. Yemen provided 6,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boed) in 2010.
OMV had planned to make investments in Yemen this year but
the plans are on hold because of political unrest. The
Vienna-based group was also unlikely to put money into the
Nabucco gas pipeline project this year because the timetable for
the project has been delayed, Davies said.
This means OMV will spend less than the 2.4 billion euros
($3.3 billion) earmarked for annual capital expenditure.
OMV said the Libya and Yemen shortfall contributed to the
drop in net profit for the quarter. Excluding one-offs and
unrealised gains from valuing inventories, net profit fell 20
percent to 233 million euros, lagging a 259 million euro average
estimate a Reuters poll of analysts.
Libyan production fell sharply after Feb. 20 as the revolt
against Muammar Gaddafi's rule broke out, forcing OMV to
withdraw staff out of security concerns.
The company has a long-term stake in Libya with 12
exploration and production licences and petroleum contracts
running to 2032.
Last month Italian peer Eni reported a 7 percent
rise in underlying net profit as strong oil prices offset
disruption of production in Libya.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
