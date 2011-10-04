VIENNA Oct 4 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) views Austrian energy group OMV as a key pillar of its portfolio, it said on Tuesday after raising its OMV stake to 24.9 percent.

"IPIC considers OMV to be a cornerstone of its portfolio. We have had a relationship lasting more than 17 years with OMV and (Austrian holding company) OIAG. IPIC's increased stake deepens that relationship," Managing Director Khadem Qubaisi said in a statement.

Qubaisi had told Reuters in April that IPIC could raise its OMV stake from 20.4 percent.

