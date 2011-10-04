UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
VIENNA Oct 4 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) views Austrian energy group OMV as a key pillar of its portfolio, it said on Tuesday after raising its OMV stake to 24.9 percent.
"IPIC considers OMV to be a cornerstone of its portfolio. We have had a relationship lasting more than 17 years with OMV and (Austrian holding company) OIAG. IPIC's increased stake deepens that relationship," Managing Director Khadem Qubaisi said in a statement.
Qubaisi had told Reuters in April that IPIC could raise its OMV stake from 20.4 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.