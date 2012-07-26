VIENNA, July 26 There are no plans at this stage
for Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund International Petroleum
Investment Co to raise its 24.9 percent stake in
Austrian energy group OMV, OMV's chief executive told
a newspaper.
"There are no talks at all about changing anything. These
are all just rumours," Gerhard Roiss said in an interview with
Der Standard that was released ahead of publication on Friday.
The Austrian government in February dismissed IPIC's request
for permission to raise its OMV stake to at least 25 percent.
Austrian law requires non-European investors to get advance
approval to increase stakes in strategic groups like OMV to
above 25 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)