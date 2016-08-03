(Refiles to remove extraneous word in tagline)
* OMV, Iran signed MoUs in May
* Slow progress on fine-tuning of investment contracts -CEO
* Iran's oil debt to OMV another hurdle for investment
By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, Aug 3 Iran's oil contracts are not yet
fit for Austrian energy group OMV to invest in planned
projects in the country, which hopes foreign investment will
revamp its ageing oil infrastructure, OMV's chief executive told
Reuters on Wednesday.
In May, four months after most international sanctions
against Iran were lifted after it agreed to shrink its nuclear
programme, OMV signed a memorandum of understanding with the
National Iranian Oil Company for several projects there.
OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele said in an interview that
talks to fine-tune a model contract for international oil
companies have not been successful yet.
"This process is still ongoing, this is taking quite a long
time... We have not yet defined a clean framework for the
projects that are interesting for us," Seele said when asked how
long this might take.
"We can make an investment decision only when we really know
what the framework and the conditions are."
OMV's envisaged projects are in the Zagros area in western
Iran, including the Cheshmeh Khosh and Band-E-Karkheh fields
where OMV had started operations in 2001, and the Fars field in
the south.
Iran's cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft for the
country's new oil and gas contracts that includes 150 changes to
a previous model contract, state broadcaster IRIB
said.
Another hurdle for OMV to start injecting fresh money into
Iran, which needs $200 billion to return to pre-sanctions output
levels, is an outstanding debt Iran owes OMV to reimburse it for
past appraisal and exploration activities.
"If you owe me money and you're not giving it back to me and
then want to proceed with me in the future, would you think
that's a good combination?" Seele said of the debt linked to
OMV's activities before international sanctions were imposed on
Iran in 2006.
"We are in intensive talks (about this) that have not yet
achieved their objective."
(Editing by William Hardy)