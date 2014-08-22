VIENNA Aug 22 Austrian energy group OMV
has withdrawn staff from Iraqi Kurdistan, Chief
Executive Gerhard Roiss told the WirtschaftsBlatt newspaper,
joining an exodus of oil companies away from violence in the
region.
A dramatic push by Islamic State militants through northern
Iraq to the border with the semi-autonomous Kurdish region has
alarmed Baghdad and drawn the first U.S. air strikes on Iraq
since the withdrawal of American troops in 2011.
"We were able to book a gas find in Kurdistan but are not
active at the moment. All the staff that were there have left,"
Roiss told the paper in an interview printed on Friday.
"We are also waiting and seeing (what happens) south of
Crimea, where we had plans together with Exxon", he
said.
Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine this year
after pro-Western activists toppled President Viktor Yanukovich
over his turn away from Europe towards Russia.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)