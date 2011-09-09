(Adds quotes and background)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Sept 9 Austria's OMV has
organised an initial delivery of 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to
Libya to support restoration of water and power supplies as it
starts to rebuild ties with the country that used to provide a
tenth of its oil.
"It will arrive in Libya over the weekend," a company
spokesman said.
OMV has a long-term stake in the crisis-hit country, with 12
exploration and production licences and Libyan petroleum
contracts running up to 2032.
It got around a tenth of its oil from the North African
country last year but production has now been cut to zero.
Libyan production was normal until Feb. 20 and then fell
sharply as a revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule broke out,
forcing OMV to turn to oil from other countries.
OMV has said it will takes months to resume output from
Libya once the civil war is over.
OMV officials met Mahmoud Jibril, a leader of the
anti-Gaddafi forces in the National Transitional Council, when
he visited Vienna in June, but had not immediately started
direct negotiations on resuming ties.
"Now we are in contact with the National Transitional
Council," the spokesman said, along with partners Repsol
and Occidental who operate fields in Libya.
"We are really confident that the contracts will remain
unchanged and the signals we get from the National Transitional
Council go in the same direction," he said.
