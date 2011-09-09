(Adds quotes and background)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Sept 9 Austria's OMV has organised an initial delivery of 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to Libya to support restoration of water and power supplies as it starts to rebuild ties with the country that used to provide a tenth of its oil.

"It will arrive in Libya over the weekend," a company spokesman said.

OMV has a long-term stake in the crisis-hit country, with 12 exploration and production licences and Libyan petroleum contracts running up to 2032.

It got around a tenth of its oil from the North African country last year but production has now been cut to zero.

Libyan production was normal until Feb. 20 and then fell sharply as a revolt against Muammar Gaddafi's rule broke out, forcing OMV to turn to oil from other countries.

OMV has said it will takes months to resume output from Libya once the civil war is over.

OMV officials met Mahmoud Jibril, a leader of the anti-Gaddafi forces in the National Transitional Council, when he visited Vienna in June, but had not immediately started direct negotiations on resuming ties.

"Now we are in contact with the National Transitional Council," the spokesman said, along with partners Repsol and Occidental who operate fields in Libya.

"We are really confident that the contracts will remain unchanged and the signals we get from the National Transitional Council go in the same direction," he said. (Editing by James Jukwey)