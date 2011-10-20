VIENNA Oct 20 The head of energy group OMV said on Thursday he still has no clear picture about the state of the Libyan oil fields which used to produce around a tenth of his company's output.

Gerhard Roiss said he had travelled to Tripoli around two weeks ago and met senior officials from Libya's National Transitional Council including the energy minister. But he said the war still made travelling to the shut down oil fields impossible.

"It is too early to say today what the situation is like at the oil fields, they are 500 km, 800 km away in the central part of the country, which is still partly being fought over," he told an investor conference in Vienna.

Vienna-based OMV said last month that it was looking at a slow and difficult return to Libya, fearing that essential equipment from its sites had been looted.

The civil war shut off OMV's Libyan oil sources in February. Roiss said in September it could take up to 18 months for Libyan production to get back to pre-war levels. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Keiron Henderson)