(Adds quote and background)

VIENNA, NOV 10 - Austrian energy group OMV said on Thursday output in Libya had recovered to nearly a third of levels before the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

"OMV confirms that its overall Libyan production has reached approximately 30 percent of (the) pre-war level in its non-operated fields in both the Murzuq Basin and the Sirte Basin," it said in a statement.

In 2010, Libya contributed about 10 percent of OMVs total production. (Reporting by Michael Shields)