VIENNA Aug 8 Austrian energy group OMV will take most of the rest of this year to restore its Libyan production to levels of reliability seen before a civil war in the country halted production last year, an executive said on Wednesday.

"There's work ongoing. It will take most of the rest of this year to get back to the sort of reliability levels we've seen previously," Jaap Huijskes, OMV's head of exploration and production, told a news conference.

"The fields are OK. It's the reliability, the up time that we're still working on," said Huijskes. The company said earlier that Libyan production would likely remain stable at around 90 percent of pre-crisis levels for the time being.

OMV also said the sale process of its filling stations in Croatia and Bosnia, which it is carrying out as part of a programme of divestments of non-core assets, was advanced and it expected a decision by the end of the year.

