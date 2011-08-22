VIENNA Aug 22 Austrian energy group OMV said on Monday it was not in any bilateral talks with Libya's rebel council over oil production as forces trying to end Muammar Gaddafi's rule advanced into Tripoli.

"We are observing the current situation and further developments very closely. At the moment we are not holding any bilateral talks with the (National) Transitional Council," an OMV spokesman said, also declining to comment on the outlook for production.

OMV got around 10 percent of its oil from the North African country in 2010 but supplies dried up completely earlier this year as the Libyan conflict escalated. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Alison Birrane)