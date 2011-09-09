VIENNA, Sept 9 Austrian energy group OMV
has organised an initial delivery of 30,000 tonnes of
diesel fuel to Libya and is in direct contact with the National
Transitional Council that is running the country after an
uprising toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi, a spokesman said on
Friday.
"Now we are in contact with the National Transitional
Council," he said, adding OMV was optimistic the contracts it
has in Libya will be upheld under the new government.
"We are really confident that the contracts will remain
unchanged and the signals we get from the National Transitional
Council go in the same direction."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)