VIENNA Oct 3 Oil and gas group OMV said on Monday that its first cargo of condensate from Libya since March had been delivered to the port of Trieste.

Vienna-based OMV bought the 575,000 barrels of condensate two weeks ago from Libya`s Arabian Gulf Oil company (AGOCO). It will be used in OMV's Schwechat refinery for fuel production. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields)