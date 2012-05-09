VIENNA May 9 Austrian energy group OMV
is grappling with output and security issues in Libya,
exploration and production head Jaap Huijskes told an analyst
conference call on Wednesday.
"We do still see issues. We do have issues with damage in
the field that we are having to deal with. Local production is
if you want in manual instead of automated mode," he said of
Libya, which accounted for a tenth of OMV's output before the
uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and is now at 85 to 90
percent of that level.
"Security continues to be a concern. Clearly the political
situation as not as clear as we would like. Elections are coming
up and we will have to see how the political and security
situation develop from that," he added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Lawler)