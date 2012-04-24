VIENNA, April 24 Austrian energy group OMV's output from Libya rose to around 25,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, it said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

"Overall production increased compared to the previous quarter mainly due to the recovery of production in Libya (average production in Q1/12 of approximately 25,000 bbl/d). This increase was, however, partly offset by reduced production in Romania caused by severe weather conditions, as well as lower volumes in New Zealand," it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields)