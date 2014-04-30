VIENNA, April 30 Austrian oil and gas group OMV signed an agreement to participate in two onshore blocks in Madagascar, a market it entered last year, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

OMV said it had signed an agreement with explorer Tullow to take part in seismic tests in the Mandabe block and the drilling of the first well in the Berenty block on the Indian Ocean island.

