VIENNA, Oct 9 Austrian oil and gas group OMV may cut short the contracts of Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss and the head of its gas division, Hans-Peter Floren, newspaper Die Presse said on Thursday.

The Austrian newspaper, in a report on its website, cited unnamed sources in a subcommittee of the supervisory board. It blamed business and other concerns for what would be the latest departure to hit the oil and gas group.

Both men's contracts run out in early 2017.

OMV declined to comment. Austrian state holding company OIAG, which holds a 31.5 percent stake in OMV, also declined to comment.

"Some scenarios were discussed yesterday, no decisions were made. These decisions will not be made before October 14 (at a supervisory board meeting)," one source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"What was reported in Die Presse was in that form not part of the scenarios under discussion," the source said, adding only the supervisory board itself can make such decisions.

OMV's head of exploration and production, Jaap Huijskes said in a surprise announcement last month he would leave the company in 2016, more than two years before his contract ends.

Days later, OMV Chairman Rudolf Kemler, who is also the chief executive of OIAG, said that there would be no management reshuffle at OMV before a strategic review is finished in the coming months.

OMV, which is investing heavily in new exploration projects to cut reliance on margin-squeezed refining and marketing, has said the review centred on the company's gas business, but not its entire strategy.

Huijskes had been billed by some as a potential successor to Roiss, whose contract runs to March 2017. Kemler has said he is not interested in becoming OMV CEO.

Reporting second-quarter results in August, OMV said underlying operating profit halved in the quarter as the crisis in Libya forced it to raise production in higher-cost countries such as Norway.