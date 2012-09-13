VIENNA, Sept 13 Austrian energy group OMV
will hold a shareholders' meeting on Oct. 9 to elect
the new head of the OIAG, Austria's investment and privatisation
agency, to its supervisory board, it said in an invitation on
Thursday.
Rudolf Kemler, a technology manager who is currently running
Hewlett-Packard's Austrian operations, will take over on
Nov. 1 as head of the OIAG, which manages the Austrian
government's stakes in companies it considers strategic.
Telekom Austria and Austrian Post, the
other two privatised companies in which the government holds
stakes, are expected to call similar shareholder meetings.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)