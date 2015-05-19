VIENNA May 19 Austrian energy company OMV on Tuesday named Peter Oswald, head of packaging group Mondi's Europe and International business , as the new chairman of its supervisory board.

The 52-year-old, a member of the presiding committee of Austria's industrials body and former board member at Telekom Austria, replaces Rudolf Kemler.

Former European Central Bank official Getrude Tumpel-Gugerell will also join OMV's board.

Reforms this year tightened the government's grip on companies such as OMV as part of an overhaul of how state-held stakes are managed through its holding company OBIB, which owns 31.5 percent of OMV.

Kemler is also leaving his post this year as head of OBIB, which was formerly known as OIAG.

Abu Dhabi's IPIC owns about a quarter of OMV. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)