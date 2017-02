ISTANBUL, Sept 22 The timetable for the Nabucco gas pipeline project depends on when supply contracts can be agreed, a senior official from shareholder OMV said on Thursday.

"The time schedule depends on the suppliers," OMV gas and power chief Werner Auli said when asked to give an update on the timetable for the delayed European Union-backed project. Nabucco plans to open in 2017 but the timetable has slipped several times and some analysts have questioned whether it will be built at all. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Shields)