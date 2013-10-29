OSLO Oct 29 Austrian energy firm OMV drilled a dry well in the Norwegian Arctic, near an earlier big find, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday, likely dimming the prospects of the licence.

OMV failed to find oil in the Barents Sea, about 5 kilometres northwest of a September find that was thought to hold up to 164 million barrels of oil.

OMV operates the new discovery and holds 25 percent. Other shareholders include Japan's Idemitsu (20 percent), Norwegian state-holding firm Petoro (20 percent), London-listed Tullow Oil (20 percent) and Statoil (15 percent).