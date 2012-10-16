* Austrian group gets 20 pct stake in Edvard Grieg oil field

* To pay RWE 248 mln euros, deal has 35 mln euro milestone fee

* Transaction expected to close in Q4 2012 - RWE (Adds comment from RWE)

VIENNA/DUESSELDORF, Oct 16 Austrian energy group OMV AG has acquired a 20 percent stake in Norway's Edvard Grieg field from RWE Dea, OMV said on Tuesday, its third Norwegian deal within a year.

"The purchase price amounts to 247.9 million euros ($320.7 million) as per effective date January 1, 2012 plus a contingent payment based on the achievement of certain operational milestones," it said in a statement.

Germany's RWE said separately the milestone fee was worth 35 million euros and the deal was set to close before the end of 2012.

"The field is still at a development stage, so we are not selling any earnings contribution," an RWE spokeswoman said, adding the field was due to start production in October 2015.

OMV said the acquisition would provide it with reserves above 38 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and production of up to 19,000 boe/d in 2016.

"Additional exploration potential upside is identified within the block boundaries," it added.

Discovered in 2007, the Edvard Grieg field in the North Sea is approximately 180 km west of Stavanger at a depth of around 110 metres, OMV said.

($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Tom Kaeckenhofff in Duesseldorf, Editing by Jane Merriman)