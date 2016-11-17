(Adds quotes, background)
STAVANGER, Norway Nov 17 Energy firm OMV's
Wisting discovery in the Barents Sea, the northernmost
oil find off Norway, could contain more than one billion barrels
of oil equivalents, it said on Thursday, potentially making it
the largest find in the Norwegian Arctic so far.
If the estimates are confirmed, this would further boost the
attractiveness of the remote region which, unlike other parts of
the Arctic, is ice-free. However, exploration in the Arctic has
faced strong opposition from environmental groups.
OMV and its partners continue to explore the area and aim to
decide on whether to develop the discovery in 2019 or 2020,
OMV's Norway chief David Latin told an energy conference, adding
he was increasingly confident the project was financially
viable.
The company so far estimates recoverable resources of
between 200 million and 500 million barrels of oil equivalents,
but this is still a preliminary number.
"We are now very, very comfortable in that range and we're
moving towards the upper end. We can now say that the in-place
volumes have increased very substantially and we are now well
over a billion barrels and we haven't drilled everything yet,"
Latin said.
"So it's really big and I don't see why it shouldn't be
developed. If we can't develop, as an industry, a billion-barrel
field, we should just all go home and go to bed," he added.
In-place resources are used to quantify the total oil and
gas in a reservoir, but as a rule not all of the original oil in
place can be produced technically or profitably.
Located in oceans more than 400 meters deep (437 yards), the
field would probably rely on a floating installation for
production. Output could start in 2024 or 2025, Latin said,
though he declined to provide a cost estimate.
"We've drilled five wells and we've now put the drill bit in
most of that billion barrels and there are still some areas
around in the licence that haven't been drilled So there is
upside to the billion barrels in-place," he said.
"And then there is a licence next door, which we are
partners in, that hasn't been drilled yet."
Partners in the Wisting discovery are OMV, Norway's Statoil
, Japan's Idemitsu and Norwegian state oil firm
Petoro.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing
by Gwladys Fouche and Mark Potter)