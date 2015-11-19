STAVANGER, Norway Nov 19 A plan for developing
Norway's Zidane natural gas field could be presented in the
second or third quarter of 2016, with the early parts of summer
being the most likely time frame, Austria's OMV said
on Thursday.
Zidane, which has been delayed while the owners sought to
cut the cost of its development, is operated by oil firm DEA, a
unit of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne.
A plan for developing the Wisting oil and gas discovery in
the Arctic Barents Sea will probably be presented in 2019 or
2020, OMV's managing director for Norway, Bernhard Krainer, told
an energy conference.
DEA holds 40 percent of Zidane, while OMV, Maersk Oil
and Edison hold 20 percent each.
Wisting is 25 percent owned by OMV, while Petoro, Tullow Oil
and Idemitsu have 20 percent each and Statoil
has 15 percent.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing
by Gwladys Fouche)