VIENNA Oct 16 Austrian energy group OMV AG
has acquired a 20 percent stake in Norway's Edvard
Grieg field from RWE Dea [RWEDE.UL}, OMV said on Tuesday,
cementing Norway as a core country in its exploration and
production portfolio.
"The purchase price amounts to 247.9 million euros ($320.7
million) as per effective date January 1, 2012 plus a contingent
payment based on the achievement of certain operational
milestones," it said in a statement.
It said the acquisition would provide OMV with reserves in
excess of 38 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and
production of up to 19,000 boe/d in 2016.
"Additional exploration potential upside is identified
within the block boundaries," it added.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
