OSLO, Sept 6 Austrian energy firm OMV discovered up to 164 million barrels of oil in Norway's Arctic, near Statoil's Johan Castberg field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The find, 310 kilometres north of Hammerfest in the Barents Sea, contains between 63 and 164 million barrels of recoverable oil, the NPD said in a statement.

OMV operates the licence and holds 25 percent. Other shareholders include Idemitsu (20 pct), state holding firm Petoro (20 pct), Tullow (20 pct) and Statoil (15 pct).