Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
FRANKFURT, March 19 Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday it has struck an agreement with U.S. peer Hess Corp to buy four oil and gas licenses in the West of Shetland offshore area for $50 million.
As part of the transaction, OMV will acquire 60 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of recoverable hydrocarbons, mainly in the field Cambo which is under appraisal, the group said, adding a contingent payment of up to $35 million was possible. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: