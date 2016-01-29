* Impairments come ahead of strategy review due in mid Feb
* 1.5 bln euro charge in upstream, 300 mln in downstream
* Expects Brent crude in 2016 at $40/barrel vs previous $55
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Jan 29 Low oil prices forced Austrian
energy group OMV to take writedowns totalling 1.8
billion euros ($2 billion) on Friday, underlining the problems
facing the company before it sets out a new strategy next month.
OMV now expects the price of Brent crude oil to
average $40 per barrel in 2016, down from its $55 forecast made
only three months ago.
Chief Executive Rainer Seele said if the $40 scenario holds,
no more writedowns will be necessary, according to the local APA
news agency.
Under Seele, OMV is looking to Russia for low-cost
exploration as its portfolio is burdened with expensive North
Sea assets which it bought for $2.65 billion in 2013.
Seele also hopes to buy into oil and gas fields in Abu Dhabi
and invest in Iran, although progress on such deals is less
advanced than with Russia's Gazprom.
Seele, who took charge of Austria's biggest company by
revenue last year, is due to unveil OMV's new strategy in London
on Feb. 18, when its full-year results will be released.
OMV booked around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in
write-downs in its upstream business and took a 300 million
charge in its downstream business in the fourth quarter, it said
on Friday, cutting its forecast for oil prices.
Upstream refers to the search for and production of crude
oil and natural gas. Downstream covers refining, sales and
distribution.
The vast bulk of the charges were due to OMV cutting its oil
price forecasts -- which provide the basis for its evaluating
its oil and gas fields -- for the second time since October,
when it booked a 1 billion euro charge for the same reason.
DIVIDEND DOUBT
Its total writedowns and charges for last year now outweigh
the headline operating profit of 2.2 billion euros it reported
in 2014.
OMV said last February that it would distribute 30 percent
of net profit in dividends. It has paid 1.25 euros per share in
each of the past two years.
However, such payouts may be hard to maintain.
"Although we see the company as likely to remain free cash
flow positive as long as downstream margins remain so robust,
the dividend does appear increasingly at risk," Barclays
analysts said in a note.
Oil hit a 12-year low this month, and benchmark Brent crude
was trading above $34 per barrel on Friday.
Writedowns have proliferated across the energy sector following
the slump in oil prices.
This oil price slump has forced OMV, which employs around
25,000 people, to slash its investment programme and pushed it
to offer for sale a 49 percent stake in its gas hub unit Gas
Connect Austria to generate cash.
OMV has already ditched its 2016 output target of 400,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and stopped production
in war-torn Libya and Yemen, which used to account for as much
as 10 percent of its output.
