VIENNA, Sept 22 Austrian energy group OMV aims to achieve a return on average capital employed (ROACE) of 13 percent under average market conditions, finance chief David Davies said in slides prepared for the company's capital markets day presentation on Thursday.

He reiterated the company's long-term target to have a gearing ratio of around 30 percent or less and to maintain a strong investment-grade debt rating. Its dividend policy was to pay out 30 percent of net income. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)