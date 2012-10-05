GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St at record, dollar gains in wake of Yellen comments
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
VIENNA Oct 5 Austrian energy group OMV is to participate in the development of the Latif gas field in Pakistan, and is targeting production of 5,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it said on Friday - about 2 percent of its 2011 total production.
OMV and its joint venture partners, Italy's Eni and U.S. power company PPL, will invest 107 million euros ($140 million) to drill and complete new wells and build a new pipeline to connect Latif with its Sawan processing plant.
"The Latif field development decision which had been stalled for some time was rendered economically feasible due to the new petroleum policy of Pakistan," OMV's head of exploration and production, Jaap Huijskes, said in a statement.
He said the new pricing provided enough incentive to immediately drill two more wells on top of the two that had already been agreed, while still delivering low-priced gas from the field to Pakistan.
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel vehicles in the United States over the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.