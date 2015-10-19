* Assumes price of benchmark Brent crude of $55 a barrel in 2016

* Also assumes $70 a barrel in 2017 and $80 a barrel in 2018

* Plans to sell stake of up to 49 pct in Gas Connect Austria

* Shares down 1.8 percent (Adds detail, background)

By Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, Oct 19 Austria's OMV will take around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in special charges to reflect the damage to the value of its oil fields and equipment by weak crude prices, conceding the oil price outlook was significantly more bearish than it had previously predicted.

Reflecting trends across the sector due to the slump in oil prices, Austria's biggest industrial company said on Monday the decline had "significantly burdened" its performance in the third quarter, adding it had slashed its assumptions for the coming years by as much as $25 a barrel.

The company's shares, which had risen on Friday to their highest in nearly four months, fell 3.8 percent in early trading, though they pared losses and were down 1.8 percent at 25.01 euros by 0749 GMT.

"These revised assumptions have required impairments to asset valuations in the upstream business, covering both assets under production and development, as well as exploration assets, to be recognized during the quarter," the company said.

The comments from OMV, which also said it planned to sell a stake of up to 49 percent in its pipeline unit Gas Connect Austria, echo similar moves from European competitors. Spain's Repsol for instance said last week it would step up asset sales, trim investments and cut costs.

OMV is due to report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 5.

The group's new assumption for the price of benchmark Brent crude was $55 a barrel in 2016, it said. Its previous assumption was $75 a barrel, according to its 2014 annual report.

For 2017, the forecast was trimmed to $70 a barrel from $90, and the figure for 2018 was reduced to $80 a barrel from $105 a barrel. From 2019 onwards, it expected $85 a barrel.

"Net special charges recorded in the (third) quarter, predominantly as a consequence of the reduced oil price assumptions, will amount to approximately 1 billion euros," OMV said.

The company said potential buyers of up to 49 percent of its Gas Connect Austria unit had expressed "strong interest" and a deal was expected to be signed next year.

"In times of a difficult oil price environment, we are taking the appropriate measures to both optimize the portfolio and strengthen the group's cash flow and balance sheet", Manfred Leitner, head of OMV's downstream division, said.

The company said its production had fallen to 292,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from 307,000 a day in the previous quarter and 311,000 in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)