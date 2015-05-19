VIENNA May 19 Austrian oil and gas group OMV
is further ramping up production in the North Sea
around Norway, with output having hit 50,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) there, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss
told shareholders on Tuesday.
Roiss had said earlier this month output in Norway, where
OMV had no production in 2010, was between 40,000 and 45,000
boe/d.
A slump in oil prices forced OMV last year to slow
down its investment programme and throw its target to produce
400,000 boe/d by 2016 over board. It produced 309,000 boe/d last
year. Production stops in Libya and Yemen due to security
problems have pushed OMV to move into more expensive markets in
the North Sea.
